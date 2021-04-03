Ruff Price Reaches $0.0151 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00052553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.27 or 0.00675418 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00028131 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

