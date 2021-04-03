Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Rupee has a market capitalization of $73,252.73 and $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00051446 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,703,400 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

