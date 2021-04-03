Rupiah Token (IDRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $864,860.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00053323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00675587 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00027735 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

IDRT is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

