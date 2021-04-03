Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 58.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 98,924 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth $435,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

