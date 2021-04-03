Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $400,020.88 and $1,523.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,792.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.62 or 0.03469184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.60 or 0.00347997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $552.78 or 0.00940220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $256.73 or 0.00436677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.47 or 0.00380100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00284260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00024036 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,613,527 coins and its circulating supply is 28,496,214 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

