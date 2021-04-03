S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SCPPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

