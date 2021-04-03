S4FE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.30 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, S4FE has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. S4FE has a total market cap of $20.16 million and $2.30 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00675553 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028091 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

