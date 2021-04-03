Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,879,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $171,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

