Safe Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Safe has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $64,326.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002017 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

