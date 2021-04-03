Safe (SAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,054.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $62,054.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002041 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

