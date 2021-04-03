SafeCapital 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $291.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 132% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $107,439.59 and $291.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00036637 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001299 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001385 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

