Safex Token (SFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,753.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safex Token has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $28.89 million and $9,753.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

SFT is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars.

