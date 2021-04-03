Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCVCU. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $16,771,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,248,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $11,918,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,520,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,858,000.

Shares of VCVCU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,669. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

