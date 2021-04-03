Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Shares of EUCRU stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. 16,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

