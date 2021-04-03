SALT Price Up 23% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 23% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $38.42 million and approximately $378,216.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

