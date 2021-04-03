SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of SAP worth $112,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in SAP by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAP opened at $125.75 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $103.21 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

