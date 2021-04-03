Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

