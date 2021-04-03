Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.48 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,284,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,283,753,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,576,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in Apple by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 46,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 183,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.