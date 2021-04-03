SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of SBA Communications worth $445,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $281.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,874.41 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.33. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

