Scala (XLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Scala has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $14,906.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 65.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00074352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00289078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00093791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00755400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,708,349,146 coins and its circulating supply is 9,908,349,146 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

