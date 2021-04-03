Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 47,271 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 426.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,271 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Onto Innovation worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

