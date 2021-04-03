Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 7,336 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.81.

GoDaddy stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.63 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,235 shares of company stock worth $8,481,902 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

