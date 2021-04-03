Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 394.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of Argo Group International worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. HSBC increased their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.