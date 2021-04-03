Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 21,529 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 153.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,148 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,835 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAWW stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

