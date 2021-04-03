Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 3,019 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

SRE stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

