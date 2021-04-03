Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 4,931 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

