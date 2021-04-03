Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 5,112 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,029,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,993,000 after purchasing an additional 607,009 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $29,493,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 1,878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after buying an additional 468,162 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

NYSE:O opened at $65.11 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

