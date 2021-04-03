Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 7,088 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

