Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $14,009,353.16. Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 11,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $1,115,541.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,015.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,198,472 shares of company stock worth $111,671,508 over the last three months.

SDGR stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

