Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,180 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,010. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

