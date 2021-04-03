Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,187 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 176,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $182.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $185.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.89.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

