Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after buying an additional 149,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apache alerts:

Several research firms have commented on APA. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.