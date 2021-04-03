Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Select Medical worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Select Medical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Select Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Select Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 84,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,114,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Insiders sold 504,397 shares of company stock worth $16,204,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $34.52 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

