Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

