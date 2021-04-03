Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,434 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of Herman Miller worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 492,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

