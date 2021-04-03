Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,788 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Newmark Group worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,003,000 after acquiring an additional 901,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 920,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 455,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

NMRK stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

