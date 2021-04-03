Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.03 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,028,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,718,000 after acquiring an additional 180,431 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,919,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after acquiring an additional 948,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in nVent Electric by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,154,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 99,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

