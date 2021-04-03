Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 317.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after buying an additional 1,101,038 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after buying an additional 1,055,251 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,242,000 after buying an additional 803,900 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $41,568,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $43,641,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

NYSE KRC opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

