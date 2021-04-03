Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,761 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of Seres Therapeutics worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 731,197 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.