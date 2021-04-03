Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of 360 DigiTech worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. FMR LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN opened at $25.62 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. Analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

