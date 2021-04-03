Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.51 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 398.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,819 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

FAF stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.