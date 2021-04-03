Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 246.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Thor Industries worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Thor Industries by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $136.82 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.