Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $1,557,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,889.15 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,121.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3,169.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

