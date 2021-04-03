Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of Simulations Plus worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

