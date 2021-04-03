Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.98 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Shares of WSO opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $144.16 and a one year high of $267.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.50.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.