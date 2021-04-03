Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $2.27 Million in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.