Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $2.32 Million in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Replimune Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $236,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,815,310.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

