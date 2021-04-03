Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,649 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $132.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

