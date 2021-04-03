Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.27% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,046,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 59,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.