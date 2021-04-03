Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $20,813,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $4,163,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $485,000.

Get C3.ai alerts:

NYSE:AI opened at $68.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,301,473.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,428,751 shares of company stock worth $459,542,594.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.